No burn advisory in effect Saturday May 7
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 2:36 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - There is a no burn advisory currently in effect in Mesa County due to strong winds.
Due to fire safety concerns, Mesa County Public Health issued the advisory from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday May 7. Burning of any kind, including agricultural burning, is not allowed during this advisory period.
