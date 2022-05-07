No burn advisory in effect Saturday May 7

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - There is a no burn advisory currently in effect in Mesa County due to strong winds.

Due to fire safety concerns, Mesa County Public Health issued the advisory from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday May 7. Burning of any kind, including agricultural burning, is not allowed during this advisory period.

