Local young entrepreneurs reveal start-up businesses

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Saturday, local middle and high school students revealed eight new start-up businesses to the public at Mesa Mall.

After 28 weeks of brainstorming and business planning, students from the Young Entrepreneurs Academy, a Grand Junction Area of Commerce program, were able to launch their businesses and sell their products, including soaps, jewelry, baked goods, and much more.

Eighth-grader Aveleen Walsh came up with an eco-friendly candle business.

“My first product is bee wax candles because I have asthma and my dad has lung cancer, so normal candles don’t work in our house.,” said Aveleen. “So I created with bee wax candles and essential oils because there’s less soot, less smoke, they are good for the environment and for your lungs.”

Aveleen added the most significant takeaway from the program is being able to create something of her own and share it with the world.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.