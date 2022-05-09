City of Montrose accepting applications for alternate member of planning commission

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - Applications for an alternate member of the City of Montrose Planning Commission are now available.

According to the City of Montrose, the duty of an alternate member includes attending all meetings, providing input, and voting in the absence or recusal of a regular member.

Planning Commissioners and alternates receive a stipend of $40 per month.

The applications are available at City Hall located at 433 S. First St, on the City of Montrose website, or by calling 970-240-1422, and must be submitted to the city clerk by 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31.

