Local man lottery winnings benefiting the community

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The year was 2011, and a lottery ticket purchased in the Redlands made one local 1 million dollars wealthier little did Dean Pichler know it was his good friend and neighbor Henrey Hank Taylor.

“...Until the news that evening, that somebody by the name of Henrey Taylor was the winner of a $1 million drawing, and he resided in Fruita, Colorado,” said Dean.

After the passing of Henrey in October 2021, Dean learned Henrey was helping others, “I’m finding where he had policemen he served with in Peoria that had wives that were institutionalized-- dementia, and he was writing checks for $20,000 to $30,000 to help them with that coverage.”

Henrey will continue to spread his kindness by helping organizations like the Roice-Hurst Humane Society and Shriners Hospitals.

“His experience on the police force, the experience with the Shriners, he had burn units and whatnot,” added Dean. “He was so impressed by them, and he wanted to give them some money to do good and to help some youngsters, and he liked animals.”

Henrey liked to keep to himself and kept quiet about his lottery winnings, “He would never admit it in his lifetime. I try to keep them somewhat quiet again. I think the community should know that he is a benefactor of people that have needs.”

