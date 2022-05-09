Two Grand Junction nurses selected for prestigious award

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Community Hospital announced Monday that nurses Marsha Bagby and Kristen Bentley were selected out of a total of 21 nominees to receive the 2022 Luminary Award for the Colorado Western Region. The two honorees will travel to Denver in August for the statewide Nightingale Luminary Awards Gala, where they may be chosen for the highly prestigious Colorado Nightingale Nurse of the Year Award.

The nominees will be chosen based on the ideals of Florence Nightingale, a 19th century nurse who is largely considered the founder of modern nursing. Her philosophy was based around the ideals of compassion, commitment to patient care, and thoughtful hospital administration. “A Nightingale recipient demonstrates excellence in the profession of nursing,” said Joe Gerardi, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Nursing Officer. “These individuals exemplify professional engagement and community involvement. We are extremely proud of their accomplishments.”

Nightingale also founded the Nightingale School for Nurses, which was the first standardized nurse training program in the world. The Nightingale Pledge, a modified version of the Hippocratic Oath meant specifically for nurses, was also named in her honor.

