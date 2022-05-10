Applications now open for cannabis stores in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction began accepting applications for regulated cannabis businesses Monday at 8 a.m. Applicants can submit for both retail and co-located medical and retail cannabis stores.

Applicants will submit their applications to the Grand Junction clerks office for licensing. They also need to get their state license. The application will include but is not limited to applicant background, information about the owner, and the location of the store. After the application is submitted, it gets reviewed internally at a staff level for completeness. It then gets forwarded to a licensing and hearing officer for review.

“Those that make it through that process will be put in the lottery,” said Grand Junction Community Development Director Tamra Allen. “As many may recall, we have here at the city decided to select ten operators to open businesses for regulated cannabis here in the city and they will be chosen assuming we have more than ten in a random selection process.”

Tamra explained equity and fairness is ensured in the selection process. She said the City has measures in place to ensure the ten cannabis stores do not become a monopoly of the same entity.

“The hope is that we have one entity or one business that will supply for one application and we will take one per site so people cannot put in multiple lease options on one site,” said Allen.

The City and planning commission have created mandatory buffers. Cannabis shops cannot be placed within 1000 feet from a school, or 500 feet from rehabilitation or treatment facilities. But other than that, cannabis shops can operate anywhere the public finds retail sales.

“If you look around the community and see where retail happens, whether that be a clothing shop or a restaurant, those are the general areas in which you will also be allowed to operate,” said Allen.

As of Monday afternoon, the clerk had not received any applications. But they have received a few emails and phone calls from potential applicants inquiring to schedule meetings to learn more, or to have the City go over their application for accuracy before submitting it.

Complete applications must be submitted to the City clerk’s office by 5 p.m. June 8.

To contact the clerk’s office, call 970-244-1509 or email cityclerk@gjcity.org.

For additional applicant information and FAQs, visit the City’s Cannabis Business Regulation webpage.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.