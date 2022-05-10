Advertisement

CDC: Firearm deaths show historic increase

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)(AFF-USA/Shutterstock | AFF-USA/Shutterstock)
By Cristian Sida
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:03 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - According to a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Vital Signs report, there has been a 35 percent increase from 2019 to 2020 in the firearm homicide rate, the highest in more than 25 years.

CDC states that 79 percent of homicides involved a firearm, and 53 percent in suicides in 2020, with disparities by race/ethnicity and poverty level widening.

It is reported firearm homicide rates are highest among young, male, non-Hispanic Black, and non-Hispanic American Indian and Alaska Native people. Still, firearm homicide rates increased across all age groups. And firearm suicide increased among non-Hispanic AI/AN males aged 10 to 44.

Key findings for firearm homicides:

  • Rates for both males and females increased, notably in males.
  • Highest rates in non-Hispanic and Black.
  • Rates increased all across the country, especially in counties with higher poverty levels.

Key findings for firearm suicides:

  • The rate remained between 2019 and 2020.
  • The rates increased among non-Hispanic AI/AN males between the ages of 10-44.
  • Higher rates in areas with the highest poverty levels and lowest in areas with low poverty levels.
  • Non-metro and rural areas experienced the highest rates.

CDC explains that a comprehensive approach should be applied to reduce firearm-related deaths, including strategies focusing on underlying conditions.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheer rockfaces and steep falls make for beauty and danger in Colorado National Monument
Independence Monument climbing accident victim identified
Sheer rockfaces and steep falls make for beauty and danger in Colorado National Monument
Fatal fall in Colorado National Monument
The GJFD responded to the fire early Monday morning.
Housefire on Galoway Court successfully extinguished
Affordable housing in downtown Grand Junction
Grand Junction City Council discusses affordable housing
Horizon drive will be closing nightly for utility work.
Horizon Drive closing nightly for construction

Latest News

Tina Peters
Mesa County Court Judge removes Tina Peters as Designated Election Official
Pomona second-graders planting their pollinator garden.
Pomona second-graders planting their pollinator garden.
Seventh Judicial District announces Montrose County Court vacancy
Mesa County Department of Human Services
Foster Appreciation Rally to celebrate foster parents