CDC: Firearm deaths show historic increase
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - According to a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Vital Signs report, there has been a 35 percent increase from 2019 to 2020 in the firearm homicide rate, the highest in more than 25 years.
CDC states that 79 percent of homicides involved a firearm, and 53 percent in suicides in 2020, with disparities by race/ethnicity and poverty level widening.
It is reported firearm homicide rates are highest among young, male, non-Hispanic Black, and non-Hispanic American Indian and Alaska Native people. Still, firearm homicide rates increased across all age groups. And firearm suicide increased among non-Hispanic AI/AN males aged 10 to 44.
Key findings for firearm homicides:
- Rates for both males and females increased, notably in males.
- Highest rates in non-Hispanic and Black.
- Rates increased all across the country, especially in counties with higher poverty levels.
Key findings for firearm suicides:
- The rate remained between 2019 and 2020.
- The rates increased among non-Hispanic AI/AN males between the ages of 10-44.
- Higher rates in areas with the highest poverty levels and lowest in areas with low poverty levels.
- Non-metro and rural areas experienced the highest rates.
CDC explains that a comprehensive approach should be applied to reduce firearm-related deaths, including strategies focusing on underlying conditions.
Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.