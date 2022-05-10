Don’t lose your head, the Mike the Headless Chicken Festival is far from dead

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Headless local icon Mike the Headless Chicken will be celebrated in Fruita, Colorado on June 3 through June 4. Entrance to the festival is free, and will include live music. Activities include a 5k race, car show, disc golf tournament, food and merchandise vendors, family games, and the Peep and Wing eating contest.

Originally beheaded in 1945, Mike continued to live without a head for a full 18 months and became somewhat of a local celebrity. The festival was established in 1999, and around 18,000 people attend each year.

More information on the festival can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.