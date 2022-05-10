Advertisement

Grab your bagpipes, the Third Annual Grand Valley Highland Games are coming

Bagpipers marching in a St. Patrick's Day parade.
Bagpipers marching in a St. Patrick's Day parade.(Melinda / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:38 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Citizens of the Grand Valley can expect things to get a lot more Scottish this weekend, with the Third Annual Grand Valley Highland Games rapidly approaching. The games will be held at the Mesa County Fairgrounds on May 14, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and May 15, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Activities include caber tosses, hay bale tosses, bagpiping competitions, dancing, clan booths, and many others.

Tickets for adults range from $15-$35 each, with discounts available for veterans, seniors, and first responders. Tickets for children between 9 and 12 range between $10-$25, and children under the age of eight are free.

Tickets and the complete schedule are available here.

