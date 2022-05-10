High School seniors return to their elementary schools ahead of graduation

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -District 51 high school seniors donned the caps and gowns as they returned briefly to the elementary schools where they started their grade school careers.

One School the graduates went to today was Chipeta Elementary School in Grand Junction.

Eight seniors met with the elementary students and gave them advice and encouraged them to work hard and follow their dreams.

A mix of students from Grand Junction and Central high schools also shared with the younger students what their plans were for the future such as studying geology at Colorado Mesa University, going to Denver for a psychology degree and becoming marine biologist in Hawaii.

