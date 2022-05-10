MCSO responding to report of shooting on Placer Drive
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:40 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputies are responding to a report of an assault and shooting at a residence on the 500 block of Placer Drive in Grand Junction.
According to MCSO, one person arrived at St. Mary’s Medical Center with a gunshot.
Deputies contacted other people at the residence believed to be involved in the incident.
Currently, the deputies are investigating, so expect a continued law enforcement presence in the area.
We will update the article once more information becomes available.
