Mesa County Court Judge removes Tina Peters as Designated Election Official

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Tuesday, a Mesa County Court Judge removed Tina Peters as the Designated Election Official for Mesa County, barring her from overseeing 2022 Primary and General Elections.

According to the Colorado Secretary of State’s press releases, the court granted the Secretary of State’s request to appoint Brandi Bantz.

“The Court’s decision today bars Peters from further threatening the integrity of Mesa’s elections and ensures Mesa County residents have the secure and accessible elections they deserve,” said Secretary Jena Griswold. “Brandi Bantz has worked in Colorado elections for over 20 years, including as a Director of Elections in Mesa, and I am confident Mesa voters will have great elections this year. As Secretary of State, I will continue to provide the support and oversight needed to ensure the integrity of Colorado’s elections.”

The press release states that Peters’ actions “compromised Mesa County’s voting equipment and election security.” One of the nation’s first insider threats where an elected official risks the election system’s integrity.

Peters is prohibited from serving as DEO through the remainder of 2022.

The Secretary of State nor the county is authorized under Colorado law to remove a sitting county clerk from serving as a DEO, so that is why legal action was required.

Bantz will now serve as DEO for 2022. She has worked in Colorado elections for over 20 years.

