Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Morgan’

Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Morgan.(Roice-Hurst Humane Society)
By Hannah Hickman
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:31 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Morgan!

Morgan is a three-year-old male Husky who is sweet, affectionate and loves to give cuddles. Morgan only has one eye due to an old injury. He is shy at first but given some time he warms up to everyone. Morgan does well with other dogs.

If you’re interested in adopting Morgan, call 970-434-7337 to schedule an appointment.

