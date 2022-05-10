Seventh Judicial District announces Montrose County Court vacancy

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The resignation of Judge Bennett A. Morris will create a vacancy in the Montrose County Court.

According to the Colorado Judicial Department, the vacancy will occur on July 2, and the Seventh Judicial District Commission will meet on June 13 to interview and select nominees.

Applicants must be qualified electors of Montrose County at the time of investiture and must have been admitted to practice law in Colorado.

The nominating commission members for the Seventh Judicial District include Aaron Huckstep of Crested Butte, Paul Major of Telluride, David Inouye of Hotchkiss, Alvin Lutz of Lake City, Sally Hays of Gunnison, Anna Cooling, and Martha Whitmore of Montrose.

Applications are available at the Montrose County Justice Center, 1200 N. Grand Ave., Montrose 81401, or visit www.courts.state.co.us. The deadline is May 27, at 4 p.m.

