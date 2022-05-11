Caprock Academy announces tenth annual commencement ceremony

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Caprock Academy, a local open-enrollment K-12 charter school, will be celebrating its tenth graduating class of seniors next Thursday, May 26 at 9 a.m. The commencement ceremony will take place on the south lawn of the Caprock Academy campus at 714 24 1/2 Road.

Preston Roe, a former Latin teacher at Caprock, and Howard Butcher, a current literature teacher at Caprock will be present as guest speakers. Valedictorian Amelia Knaysi and co-Salutatorians Miranda Cook and Andrew Jorden will also be speaking.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.