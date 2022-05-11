Advertisement

High winds and dry conditions; No Burn Advisory issued

A no burn advisory is in effect due to high winds in Mesa County.
A no burn advisory is in effect due to high winds in Mesa County.(MGN)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:40 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Public Health has issued another no burn advisory. The advisory will be in place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on May 11. Burning of any kind, including agricultural burning, is banned during the advisory. The National Weather Service has also issued a high wind warning, with southwest winds ranging from 25 to 35 miles per hour, with gusts of up to 60 miles per hour expected. Air quality is not currently affected.

High winds and the worst drought in 1,200 years continue to exacerbate fire danger earlier than typical.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheer rockfaces and steep falls make for beauty and danger in Colorado National Monument
Independence Monument climbing accident victim identified
Sheer rockfaces and steep falls make for beauty and danger in Colorado National Monument
Fatal fall in Colorado National Monument
The GJFD responded to the fire early Monday morning.
Housefire on Galoway Court successfully extinguished
Affordable housing in downtown Grand Junction
Grand Junction City Council discusses affordable housing
Horizon drive will be closing nightly for utility work.
Horizon Drive closing nightly for construction

Latest News

Grand Junction Tigers Football
Grand Junction Lions Club to host 11th Annual Grand Valley Student Athlete Award Ceremony
Former Executive Director Bonnie Davis (Left) and upcoming Executive Director Jessica Burford...
Palisade Chamber of Commerce Executive Director to step down
More accessible, digital format for County budget
Mesa County Commissioners approve agreement to move budget to digital format
Mesa County Commissioners approve agreement to move budget to digital format
Mesa County Commissioners approve agreement to move budget to digital format