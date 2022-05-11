Palisade Chamber of Commerce Executive Director to step down

PALISADE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Palisade Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday that their current Executive Director, Bonnie Davis, will be stepping down on May 13. Davis’ replacement, Jessica Burford, will assume her new position on June 6. In the interim period, Assistant Director Natalie Shievelbein will act as executive director.

Davis stated that she believes Burford to be a worthy replacement. “One of my top priorities when I came to the Chamber was to bring it back to a more organized, structured place. We are tracking that direction and with Jessica taking over I am confident it will only get better and stronger from here,” Davis said. Burford has been a part of the Chamber for several years as a member of the Board of Directors, among several other roles.

Burford hopes to use her new position to strengthen relationships across the Grand Valley. “Palisade has so much to offer, and the Chamber is well poised to support the community’s continued prosperity. It’s an exciting time to be part of this thriving little town,” said Burford.

Davis and Burford both plan for a smooth transition to avoid interfering with the upcoming Palisade Peach Festival.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.