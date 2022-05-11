Structure fire near Thunder Mountain Elementary School

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - There is a structure fire on the 3000 block F 1/2 Rd, which has caused the evacuation of Thunder Mountain Elementary School.

According to the Grand Junction Fire Department, F 1/2 Rd. is closed from 30 1/2 Rd to Thunder Ridge Rd.

Parents picking up students will need to approach from the east on F 1/2 Rd., as there is no access from the west.

