Suspect named in 2021 double homicide of Moab married couple

GRAND COUNTY, Utah. (KKCO) - Grand County Sheriff’s Office has identified Adam Pinkusiewicz as a suspect in the double homicide of married couple Kylen Schulte and Crystal Beck Turner. GCSO has confirmed that Pinksiewicsz was a former employee at a McDonalds where Turner worked. Pinksiewicsz left Utah shortly after the homicides and later committed suicide. Pinkusiewicz’s vehicle was also recently located and seized, but the GCSO is requesting anyone with information to contact them.

The suspect is connected to a brutal double homicide of two women. (Grand County Sheriff's Office)

As the couple left Woody’s Tavern in Moab, the two women were described as deeply in love with their focus and attention focused squarely on each other. The newlyweds were last seen alive on August 13, 2021 as they left the tavern, presumably to return to their campsite together. The wife and wife had set up camp around their Kia Sorento, along with amenities for a long-term stay and a makeshift rabbit shelter. The two were avid campers, and often camped with their pet rabbit.

After dropping out of contact for three days Schulte’s father contacted Cindy Sue Hunter, a friend living in the area, reporting that the couple had moved their campsite due to a “creeper dude” who had scared them. Two days later, Hunter found Schulte’s body in a creek nearby the couple’s campsite in the La Sal mountains while on the phone with her father. Turner’s remains were found nearby, and both women were were discovered stripped from the waist down with multiple gunshot wounds to the back, sides, and chest.

The murders were initially speculated to be connected to the Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito case, but law enforcement has long since ruled out any connection.

Tips regarding the case can be submitted to the GCSO at (435) 259-8115.

