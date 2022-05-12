Advertisement

Athletes of the Week: Fruita Monument Lacrosse

Wildcats win their 1st playoff game in school history
By Simon Lehrer
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:49 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Notable scores and highlights from Wednesday, May 11th:

CHSAA Lacrosse Playoffs

Dakota Ridge 12, Fruita Monument 13 F/OT

Grand Junction 5, Ralston Valley 17

CHSAA Soccer Playoffs

GJ Central 2, Holy Family 1 F/2OT

Riverdale Ridge 1, Montrose 2 F/2OT

RMAC Baseball Tournament

UCCS 6, Colorado Mesa 7

