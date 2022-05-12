Advertisement

Mercedes tells owners of 292K vehicles to stop driving them

The automaker is recalling the vehicles and says it will offer free towing so owners can get...
The automaker is recalling the vehicles and says it will offer free towing so owners can get them to a dealership for service.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:12 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Mercedes-Benz is telling the owners of more than 292,000 vehicles in the U.S. to stop driving them because the brakes could fail.

The automaker is recalling the vehicles and says it will offer free towing so owners can get them to a dealership for service.

The recall covers certain ML, GL and R-Class vehicles from the 2006 through 2012 model years.

Mercedes says moisture can get into a brake booster housing and cause corrosion.

That can cause a vacuum leak, which would decrease brake performance.

Mercedes says in a statement Thursday that in rare cases the brakes can fail.

The company says it has no reports of crashes or injuries.

Dealers will inspect the booster and replace parts as needed.

Owners will be notified by letter starting May 27.

Check your vehicle’s recall status.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person killed after struck by tree in Clifton.
Person killed after being hit by a tree in Clifton
Crystal Turner, 38, (left) and Kylen Schulte, 24, were gunned down while camping near Moab,...
Suspect named in 2021 double homicide of Moab married couple
Colorado Parks and Wildlife
CPW: Proposed changes to regulations coming into effect on July
Smoke and flames are seen Monday in San Miguel County, New Mexico. The largest wildfire burning...
Massive New Mexico wildfire grows, but Taos safe for now
Structure fire in Clifton near Thunder Mountain School
Structure fire near Thunder Mountain Elementary School

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested Tuesday that Ukraine’s military is gradually...
Finland moves toward joining NATO amid Russia threats
Pyongyang has declared a health emergency in the country as North Korea admits to its first...
North Korea admits to COVID-19 case, Pyongyang declares health emergency
North Korea state media is reporting its first-ever COVID case.
North Korea identifies first COVID-19 case
Video shows a group of people swarming a car that was rolling through an intersection and...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Good Samaritans help driver having medical emergency