Monumental Beer Works is officially rebranding

Hundreds of submissions were received from the company’s fans
The company cites trademark issues as the main reason behind the name change.
(Pixabay)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:26 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Established two years ago, Monumental Beer Works has grown to become somewhat of a local icon for prospective adventurers. However, as of last week, Monumental Operations Manager and Co-Founder Brian Fischer purchased the Basecamp Brewing trademark from its previous owners.

The company plans to celebrate its new name with a re-opening party in the coming months, and its social media will be transitioning to the handle @basecampbeerworks. Patrons can expect the company’s website, tasting room, and merchandise to be updated over the course of the next several weeks.

The decision to change the name comes after several years of copyright law conflicts impacting the company’s ability to do business. After much deliberation and input from the community, the name Monumental Beer Works was shed in favor of Base Camp Beer Works. Base Camp received over 500 responses, many of which weren’t usable. “While most of the suggestions were already trademarked, we got a lot of great beer name ideas out of the process and we’re so grateful to our community for their support of this transition,” Fischer said.

Base Camp’s new location in Fruita will also be rebranded, adopting the name Base Camp Provisions.

