Windy Point Jane Doe remains identified as Washington woman's

Windy Point Jane identified.
Windy Point Jane identified.(Montrose County Sheriff's Office)
By Cristian Sida
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:25 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The 28-year-old case of Windy Point Jane Doe has been resolved using new and advanced technology and was identified as Susan Hoppes.

On July 7, 1994, a hiker found Windy Point Jane Doe’s remains on the Uncompahgre Plateau. The hiker reported this to the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, and the investigation began on July 8, 1994.

In a Facebook post, Montrose County Sheriff’s Office stated that in August 2020, after learning about new technology in forensic genetic genealogy, which could help identify relatives or identify who Windy Point Jane Doe through third party analysis.

On April 19, 2022, the sheriff’s office received a phone call from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation Analyst and Forensic Lab and Cold Division with news that the results came back with the identification of Wendy Point Jane. She was reported as a missing woman from Pierce County, Washington, on Aug. 29, 1993.

The cause of her death is unknown and is being investigated as a homicide.

