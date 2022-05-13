Colorado fish named after racial slur has been renamed

STERLING, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Wednesday that the decision to rename the Colorado Squawfish to the Colorado Pikeminnow was finalized during the May 4 through May 5 commission. The renaming comes among a national move to eliminate the derogatory phrase from the nation’s various species and landmarks.

Colorado Pikeminnows are the largest member of the carp family in North America, reaching a maximum length of approximately six feet. The fish’s scientific name, Ptychocheilus lucius, remains unchanged.

