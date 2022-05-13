Advertisement

Construction projects affecting traffic flow for the week of May 16

Motorists be advised, delays may occur at these locations
Construction begins again on Woodgate Road.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:05 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Construction that will affect the flow of traffic for the week of May 16 will be in the following locations:

G Road will be closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Road for a bridge replacement project. A detour will be available, and construction is expected to finish in late June. Motorists can expect delays.

Traffic flow on South Broadway from 20 1/4 Road to 20 1/2 Road and E 1/2 Road to Rado Drive will be affected by a street crack-fill project. Motorists can expect delays, and the construction is expected to last from May 16 to May 18.

Westbound North Avenue from 11th Street to 16th Street will be intermittently reduced to one lane traffic. Both traffic directions on North Avenue and Elm Avenue will have intermittent lane closures. Construction is expected to conclude mid-May.

7th Street will be intermittently reduced to one lane for both directions at Elm Avenue. Motorists can expect delays, and construction will likely conclude in late June.

I Road west of 25 Road will will be close for culvert replacement from May 17 to May 18. A detour will be available.

G Road will be closed between River Road and Highway 6 & 50 for railway crossing repair from May 17 to May 18. A detour will be available.

3rd Street will be closed between Colorado Avenue and Main Street for gas main repair on Sunday, May 15 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. A detour will be available.

