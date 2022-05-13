Advertisement

Kelly Osbourne announces pregnancy online

Osbourne shared a photo of herself holding a picture of the ultrasound.
Osbourne shared a photo of herself holding a picture of the ultrasound.(Instagram/@kellyosbourne)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:29 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Rocker Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are about to be grandparents again.

Their daughter, Kelly Osbourne, announced on social media Thursday she is expecting her first child.

The 37-year-old is expecting the baby with her boyfriend Sid Wilson, who is a member of the heavy metal band Slipknot.

The two have been friends since 1999 but recently started dating in January.

Her brother, Jack Osbourne, has three children with another on the way.

