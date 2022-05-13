Advertisement

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office makes two arrests related to Placer Drive shooting

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to a report of an assault and shooting.
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to a report of an assault and shooting.(Natasha Lynn)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:43 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Two men have been arrested in connection to a shooting Monday evening on the 500 block of Placer Drive. Timothy Tyler, a 59-year-old man, was arrested Thursday for attempted assault in the first degree, assault in the second degree, and menacing with a deadly weapon.

Derrick Randall, a 35-year-old man, was arrested for an assault that took place prior to the shooting. Randall was treated for an apparent gunshot wound at St. Mary’s Hospital and was released the same day, and was then arrested for unrelated warrants. He is charged with attempted assault in the third degree of an at-risk adult.

