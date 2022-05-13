Advertisement

Regionwide striping project will begin May 16; motorists should expect delays

Chip Seal and Fog Seal projects
Chip Seal and Fog Seal projects(MGN online)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:35 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Existing striping and pavement markings are due for a refresh across southwestern Colorado. In partnership with Straight Stripe Painting Inc., the Colorado Department of Transportation will be restriping roads in Mineral, Chaffee, Park, Ouray, and San Juan counties. Work will begin on May 16, on a segment of U.S. 550 near Silverton, Colorado, and work hours will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“By completing yearly maintenance on our highway pavement markings, we are able to preserve the safety and integrity of our highways,” said CDOT Chief Engineer Steven Harelson. The new markings will match existing pavement lines, and no lane alterations are planned.

Work is expected to be completed in mid-August of this year.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person killed after struck by tree in Clifton.
Person killed after being hit by a tree in Clifton
Crystal Turner, 38, (left) and Kylen Schulte, 24, were gunned down while camping near Moab,...
Suspect named in 2021 double homicide of Moab married couple
Colorado Parks and Wildlife
CPW: Proposed changes to regulations coming into effect on July
The company cites trademark issues as the main reason behind the name change.
Monumental Beer Works is officially rebranding
Food prices shot up nearly 9.5% last month compared to April 2021.
Grocery prices spike, breakfast items hit hard

Latest News

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to a report of an assault and shooting.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office makes two arrests related to Placer Drive shooting
Enforcement comes after a particularly deadly year caused by a lack of seatbelts.
Mesa County law enforcement to begin stricter seat belt enforcement
The Colorado Pikeminnow once inhabited most of the Colorado River Basin, but due to human...
Colorado fish named after racial slur has been renamed
Man dies after being struck by tree
KKCO 11 man killed after being hit by tree