Grand Junction Historic Preservation Board presents two awards

Historic preservation month.
Historic preservation month.((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 7:56 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The National Trust for Historic Preservation and History Colorado celebrates Historic Preservation Month in May.

The Grand Junction Historic Preservation board partakes in the celebration each year by recognizing a property or project that aims to preserve the community’s cultural history.

This year the board decided to present two awards. One is to Elysium Studios, a tattoo studio, for their ongoing pursuit to preserve the former First Church of Christ, Scientist building, and the second to a Tope Elementary School second grade class for its project on the history of their school for its 80th anniversary. Sidney Wood, with the board, said preserving historic structures provides a sense of place.

