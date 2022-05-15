Advertisement

MSU Denver stuns Colorado Mesa in RMAC Baseball Championship

The Roadrunners came back to win a heated title game, denying CMU the conference championship
By Simon Lehrer
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:43 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Highlights and notable scores on Saturday, May 14th:

RMAC Baseball Championship

MSU Denver 8, Colorado Mesa 5

Varsity Baseball

Durango 13, GJ Central 1

Fruita Monument 11, Grand Junction 6

CHSAA Soccer Playoffs

#17 GJ Central 0, #1 Windsor 3

#14 Montrose 0, #3 Durango 6

CHSAA Lacrosse Playoffs

#12 Fruita Monument 0, #5 Mountain Vista 17

