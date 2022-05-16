Clifton man killed by falling tree identified

CLIFTON, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed last week by a falling tree as Gale Miles, an 85-year-old man from Clifton, Colorado. Miles was killed last Wednesday, and the cause of death has been ruled as multiple blunt force injuries. His manner of death has been ruled an accident.

For further details, please contact the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.