Advertisement

Department of Veteran’s Affairs to host twelfth annual VA2K Walk & Roll event

The United States has around forty thousand homeless veterans.
The United States has around forty thousand homeless veterans.(MGN)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:07 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Department of Veterans Affairs will be hosting its twelfth annual VA2K event this Wednesday. The event will include a two kilometer walk and is free. Participants are encouraged to bring voluntary donations of packaged food, clothing, toiletries, and water, which will be distributed to local homeless veterans.

The event will begin on May 18 at 9:30 a.m. at the VA Community Living Center patio.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Colorado Pikeminnow once inhabited most of the Colorado River Basin, but due to human...
Colorado fish named after racial slur has been renamed
Person killed after struck by tree in Clifton.
Clifton man killed by falling tree identified
Players and coaches from both teams had to be restrained as MSU Denver celebrated their...
MSU Denver stuns Colorado Mesa in RMAC Baseball Championship
Battalion Chief Jon Bollinger said the fire could have been mistaken for a house fire based on...
Missouri school bus bursts into flames while taking students home
Grocery items with the greatest price increase in April

Latest News

The fire was ignited earlier today.
No, the fire on the Uncompahgre Plateau is not a wildfire
KKCO shoot like a girl
KKCO shoot like a girl
ID kits are meant to help kids get home safely.
KKCO Child ID kit
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos