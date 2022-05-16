No, the fire on the Uncompahgre Plateau is not a wildfire

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forests conducted a prescribed burn on Simms Mesa on Monday morning. The burn is planned and contained, with no current danger present.

The burn is intended to increase the resiliency of the local Ponderosa Pine stands, as well as encouraging Ponderosa reproduction. Approximately 200 acres are planned to be burned 15 miles southwest of Montrose, Colorado on National Forest Service Road #574.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.