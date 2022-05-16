‘Shoot Like a Girl’ teaches women about shooting sports and firearm safety

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A mobile shooting range at Cabela’s supplied a space for women to learn about shooting sports and gun safety.

At the “Shoot Like a Girl” event, with the help of certified female instructors, women are trained how to use firearms with a rifle and pistol simulation system and an archery range.

“We want to get that information out there,” said Melanie Bolke, event organizer. “We like to empower women. We are women talking to women. Women talk to women a little bit differently, so it’s a great opportunity for ladies who want more information who are just starting their journey in gun ownership, concealed carry, a whole variety of different topics. We can speak to them directly, answer their questions, give them all kinds of information, direct them where to in their community right here in Grand Junction where they can get involved in the shooting sports.”

For more information, visit shootlikeagirl.com.

