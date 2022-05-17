Advertisement

Grand Junction City Council discusses shared electric scooter regulations

By Natasha Lynn
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Monday evening, Grand Junction City Council convened to discuss implementing electric scooters in Grand Junction.

These scooters would be the shared e-scooters found around large cities. Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout said this could further help turn Grand Junction into a more modern city by introducing more methods of transportation other than walking and driving. She said this would in turn help lower congestion both on the roads and with parking. But, the downfalls of the idea need to also be considered before bringing it into public discussion. Such as safety.

”Of course there are pitfalls as well,” said Stout. “If you’ve ever been to a big city you’ve seen where they’re just left in the middle of a right of way. Or people aren’t obeying the laws weaving in and out of traffic. So we want to make sure safety is part of the consideration before implementing something like this.”

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Colorado Pikeminnow once inhabited most of the Colorado River Basin, but due to human...
Colorado fish named after racial slur has been renamed
Players and coaches from both teams had to be restrained as MSU Denver celebrated their...
MSU Denver stuns Colorado Mesa in RMAC Baseball Championship
Battalion Chief Jon Bollinger said the fire could have been mistaken for a house fire based on...
Missouri school bus bursts into flames while taking students home
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to a report of an assault and shooting.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office makes two arrests related to Placer Drive shooting
Person killed after struck by tree in Clifton.
Person killed after being hit by a tree in Clifton

Latest News

Grand Junction City Council discusses shared electric scooter regulations
Grand Junction City Council discusses shared electric scooter regulations
Dance class rehearsing at Dance Works Studio
Dance Works Studio dances through the good and bad for 40 years
Dance Works Studio dancing through good and bad for 40 years
Dance Works Studio dancing through good and bad for 40 years
KKCO District 51 safety and security protocols ranked among the best in the nation
KKCO District 51 safety and security protocols ranked among the best in the nation