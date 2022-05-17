Advertisement

Truck smashed through gate and into airplane at Grand Junction Regional Airport

Airport operations are not expected to be affected.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 1:33 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In the early hours of Saturday morning, a truck flattened a locked gate at the Grand Junction Regional Airport and crashed directly into a parked and unoccupied airplane. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither the reason for the crash nor the driver’s motivations are known at this time, and the driver’s identity has not been released. The investigation into the crash remains active and ongoing, with further details expected at a later time.

Travelers can expect the airport to be largely unaffected, as the crash has not affected airport operations.

