Upcoming construction: Night work on North Avenue

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation in partnership with contractor United Companies will begin a resurfacing project on North Avenue next week.

Construction will take place at night between 1st Street and the I70 Business Loop. Work is scheduled to begin on May 22 and will run Sunday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Motorists should expect minimal delays in the work zone.

The project aims to improve access with raised media curb replacement, ADA ramp construction, curb, gutter, and sidewalk improvements. The entire stretch of road will be resurfaced as well.

Unrelated utility work in the area is ongoing and may affect traffic flow.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.