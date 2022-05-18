Advertisement

Don McLean, creator of smash musical hit ‘American Pie’ to return to Grand Junction

The seven month international tour celebrates the multi-platinum status of the American classic
Don McLean, pictured performing in London in 2015.
Don McLean, pictured performing in London in 2015.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:51 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Singer-songwriter Don McLean, best known for his 1971 classic ‘American Pie’ will be making a stop in Grand Junction, Colorado as part of his tour celebrating the recent multi-platinum certification of the folk-rock hit as well as the platinum certification of his slightly lesser-known song ‘Vincent.’

The legendary musical hall of fame member will be performing at the Avalon Theater on July 8, as well as the Paramount Theater in Denver, Colorado. Tickets are currently on sale. The tour will coincide with the release of a children’s book titled American Pie: A Fable on June 7.

‘American Pie’ is a cultural touchstone for many Americans, invoking an era where the proverbial childhood innocence of the early rock & roll era was stripped away by the sudden and tragic deaths of musical icons Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson.

Originally recorded on May 26, 1971, the song went on to become an icon and was voted as the fifth on a poll for the Song of the Century in 2001. The original manuscript for the song sold for $1.2 million in 2015, making it the third highest auction price for an American literary manuscript.

The tour begins on Thursday of this week, and will extend to mid-November. McLean will be visiting much of the United States as well as the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, Austria, and Belgium.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Airport operations are not expected to be affected.
Cause of death for victim of Grand Junction Airport accident released
The Brookland Middle School is being investigated by the Department of Human Services.
Middle school under investigation after parents say students were left in heat as punishment
A Florida man with limited mobility died after he fell out of his motorized wheelchair and into...
Man drowns after falling out of wheelchair, into pool in ‘tragic accident,’ deputies say
The shot hit the mural of Cash in the groin area, causing water to spurt out.
Johnny Cash water tower mural leaks from curious spot
Person killed after struck by tree in Clifton.
Clifton man killed by falling tree identified

Latest News

Fire season continues to accelerate as the west burns at an alarming rate.
Fire watch: Wildfire breaks out, causes evacuations near Pagosa Springs; Calf Canyon/Hermit’s Peak Megafire breaks 300,000 acres
Airport operations are not expected to be affected.
Cause of death for victim of Grand Junction Airport accident released
The old fire station was built in 1975.
The old fire station was built in 1975.
The cause of the fire is still unknown, but there was no danger to the school itself.
Shed fire near Orchard Mesa Middle School successfully extinguished