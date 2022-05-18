Dual Immersion Academy teacher presented with teacher of the year award

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Tuesday, the Dual Immersion Academy presented one of its teachers the ‘Air and Space Forces Association Teacher of the Year’ award.

This award recognizes teachers who prepare students for a future in STEM. Which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math. But also integrating aerospace lessons into their instruction.

”I want to inspire new generations, especially girls,” said DIA First Grade Teacher Katharine Smushkov. “When I was little I had few opportunities to explore STEM. But my dad is very scientific so he helped me to support me with STEM.”

The Air Force Association presented her with the award and Katharine said she was very surprised. She also mentioned the other teachers at DIA who teach science to the students and use activities as well as projects to keep it fun. Such as science fairs.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.