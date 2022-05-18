Advertisement

Officers find enough fentanyl to kill 4 million people in drug bust, officials say

The Louisville Metro Police Department reports officers found nearly 30,000 suspected fentanyl...
The Louisville Metro Police Department reports officers found nearly 30,000 suspected fentanyl pills and at least 8.5 kilograms of fentanyl in a storage unit.(Louisville Metro Police Department)
By Shellie Sylvestri and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:02 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Authorities in Louisville are investigating a drug bust where officials said they found enough narcotics to wipe out the entire city of Los Angeles.

The Louisville Metro Police Department and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration report the agencies seized at least 8.5 kilograms of fentanyl and 20,000 to 30,000 suspected fentanyl pills from a Louisville-area storage unit on Monday following a long-term investigation.

According to the DEA, 2 milligrams of fentanyl is believed to be fatal, and a kilogram of the drug has the potential to kill 500,000 people, as reported by WAVE.

“While the investigation does remain ongoing, this serves as a reminder that the diligent work of officers saves lives every day,” the police department wrote on its social media page.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Airport operations are not expected to be affected.
Cause of death for victim of Grand Junction Airport accident released
The Brookland Middle School is being investigated by the Department of Human Services.
Middle school under investigation after parents say students were left in heat as punishment
A Florida man with limited mobility died after he fell out of his motorized wheelchair and into...
Man drowns after falling out of wheelchair, into pool in ‘tragic accident,’ deputies say
The shot hit the mural of Cash in the groin area, causing water to spurt out.
Johnny Cash water tower mural leaks from curious spot
Person killed after struck by tree in Clifton.
Clifton man killed by falling tree identified

Latest News

New details have emerged on the Buffalo shooting suspect.
Buffalo shooting: New details on suspect
FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the...
US: N. Korea may conduct missile test as Biden visits Asia
This photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3,...
Ex-Minneapolis officer pleads guilty in George Floyd killing
In this image taken from video, Kevin Bruen, superintendent of the New York State Police, holds...
After Buffalo massacre, NY governor seeks action on guns
Hanging Lake Trail
Trail to Hanging Lake opens June 25