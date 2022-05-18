Advertisement

Thousands of books donated to District 51 first graders

Rotary Clubs of Grand Junction donating books
Rotary Clubs of Grand Junction donating books
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:17 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - First grade students across District 51 now have new books to take home to build up their own library as thousands of books are donated to them.

The Rotary Clubs of the Grand Valley donated more than 5,000 books to first grade students at 19 different schools within District 51. Each year the Rotary Clubs raise funds to provide the students with the books.

“These books are something that these youngsters can take home, they’re theirs,” said rotary club member, Wayne Salladee. ”They belong to them. They can start a library. It’s patterned very much after Dolly Parton’s Program of Imagination library. The idea of getting the materials into the hands of the kids so they can decide what they want to do with them.”

According to Salladee the Rotary Club have only been donating books for the last few years. Salladee said the clubs used to donate dictionaries, but being as dictionaries are so readily available through modern electronic devices, the decision was made to donate story books instead.

