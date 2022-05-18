Trail to Hanging Lake opens June 25

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It was announced on Wednesday the trail to Hanging Lake will open on June 25.

“We are thrilled that the temporary trail work is going well and that guests will soon be able to schedule their summer hike reservations. Hanging Lake Trail is a bucket list hike for recreators both domestic and international, and we welcome responsible use of this beloved attraction,” said Lisa Langer, Visit Glenwood Springs Director of Tourism.

The partners who manage Hanging Lake, the United States Forest Service, the City of Glenwood Springs, the National Forest Foundation, and the Visit Glenwood Springs state visitors should be aware of the increased chance of flooding and debris flow in the areas that have been impacted by wildfire.

Depending on weather conditions following Colorado Department of Transportation protocol, the trail may be closed with short notice.

Starting May 23, reservations can be made at visitglenwood.com.

