VA2K Walk and Roll event promoting healthy lifestyles and helping veterans

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The VA Western Colorado Health Care System hosted the twelfth annual VA2K Walk and Roll, a two-kilometer walk, to support the communities health and well-being while also helping veterans without housing.

Participants were encouraged to bring donations like clothing, toiletries, packaged food, or bottled water, which will be distributed to local veterans.

According to the VA Western Colorado Health Care, since 2011, more than $2.7 million in donations have been raised nationally for the cause.

“By offering participants a way to help homeless Veterans while also promoting whole health and moving the body, the VA2K Walk & Roll is a positive event for both the community and VA,” said Richard Salgueiro, Executive Director.

