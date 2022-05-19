Crime Stoppers: Help identify suspects involved in theft

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Authorities are requesting information regarding a theft that occurred sometime between 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 1, and 8 a.m. on Friday, May 13 in the 1100 block of Winters Avenue.

According to Crime Stoppers of Mesa County, unknown suspects driving an early 2000s model black Ford pickup stole a black dually flatbed ATV trailer.

Suspects steal black dually flatbed ATV trailer. (Crime Stoppers of Mesa County)

The total estimated property loss is over $1,500.

If anyone has information about the theft, you are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 241-7867 or on the app P3tips. Information reported that leads to an arrest could earn you up to a $1000 cash reward.

