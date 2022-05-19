Advertisement

Fifth graders learn about water at Western Colorado Children’s Water Festival

Western Colorado Children's Water Festival.
Western Colorado Children's Water Festival.((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:16 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Water is a big issue in western Colorado, and education about it starts at a pretty young age.

About 1,500 Mesa County Valley School District 51 fifth-graders convened at Las Colonias Park for the Children’s Water Festival.

According to Ute Water, it’s the second-largest water festival for kids in the country. More than 150 experts from across Colorado attended the event, which featured several presentations and projects.

“We learned about tap water, and the difference between tap and bottled water, and how bottled water is actually pretty bad for your health rather than tap water, even though most people think tap water isn’t good for you, so they’d rather drink bottled water,” said Amelia Sewalson, Scenic Elementary fifth-grader.

One of the festival’s goals is to expose students to careers in water and industry.

