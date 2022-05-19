Advertisement

Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Megafire consumes additional 2,000 acres, becomes largest fire in New Mexico History, Carson & Santa Fe National Forests closed; Conditions critical and expected to worsen

A grim portent for a drought-stricken western U.S.
CALF CANYON PEAK FIRE
CALF CANYON PEAK FIRE(KRISTEN WATSON)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 2:32 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAOS COUNTY, N.M. (KKCO) - Conditions in New Mexico continue to rapidly deteriorate with the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Megafire burning through over 2,000 acres of bone-dry vegetation overnight, and the situation is not expected to stabilize in the foreseeable future. Fuel sources like downed trees and other dead vegetation remain unusually dry due to severe drought conditions combined with persistently low humidity, high temperatures, and strong spring winds.

The fire remains 34% contained, with no change from yesterday.

All zones of the fire contain extremely dry fuels, with ignition probability for some zones reaching between 90 and 100 percent. Green grass is described as “nonexistent” by fire personnel. Wind remains strong, with speeds of 15 to 20 miles per hour and gusts of up to 25 miles per hour observed. Thunderstorms that would normally bring precipitation have not formed as expected due to the exceptionally low humidity. Critical fire conditions are expected to continue through Friday.

Taos County Sheriff’s Office has also established stage 3 restrictions and closed the Carson and Santa Fe National Forests due to the extreme fire danger present in the region. Danger is expected to remain extreme and will likely continue to worsen, which means the forests will not be reopening for the foreseeable future. Until the area receives substantial moisture, prospective visitors will not be allowed within the forest boundaries. Taos County Sherriff deputies will be on regular patrols.

Smoke from the fire has reached as far south as El Salvador and as far north as Nova Scotia, reaching into the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
A disabled veteran in Oak Grove says someone allegedly attacked his support dog with an arrow.
‘He was hardly breathing’: Disabled veteran says his support dog was attacked with an arrow
Airport operations are not expected to be affected.
Cause of death for victim of Grand Junction Airport accident released
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
3rd newborn surrendered to same Safe Haven Baby Box in 5 weeks
River rescue of six people near Glenwood Springs.
River rescue of six people near Glenwood Springs

Latest News

Police Week Memorial Vigil
Police Week: MCSO to host memorial vigil to honor those who’ve died in line of duty
The non-profit has the support of about 500 people, with many more agreeing to a pledge to...
‘Restore the Balance’ hopes to combat political extremism
On Monday, graduates from Grand Junction, Fruita, and Palisade high schools returned to Pomona...
Seniors walk through former elementary school
Water is a big issue in western Colorado, and education about it starts at a pretty young age.
Fifth-graders learn about water at Western Colorado Children’s Water Festival