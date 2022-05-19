Montrose County dedicates nearly $260,000 to support local schools

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This year’s Secure Rural Schools funding was allocated to Montrose County, and 100 percent of the funds will be utilized to improve local educational opportunities.

According to Montrose County, funds from the Secure Rural Schools can be used for local schools, county roads, and bridges, but the Montrose Board of County Commissioners is aware of the challenges the schools in the area are facing regarding facilities and capital improvements, and enrollment. So, it was decided all the funds would go directly to improving the education infrastructure.

“Historically, the county has provided 100% of SRS funds to schools and we are proud to continue this tradition,” said Commissioner Roger Rash. “Having a strong school system is important to our residents and we are proud to help support that effort through the discretionary portion of this funding.”

Funds will be distrusted amongst Montrose County School District RE-1J ($239,241.00), West End School District RE-2 ($10,164.51), Delta County School District ($7,009.11), and Norwood School District R-2J ($2,224.29).

The Secure Rural Schools Act is a bill that provides funding to rural counties and schools near national forests.

