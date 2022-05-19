Advertisement

River rescue of six people near Glenwood Springs

River rescue of six people near Glenwood Springs.
River rescue of six people near Glenwood Springs.(Garfield County Sheriff's Office)
By Cristian Sida
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:00 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Tuesday at 6:54 p.m., the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a raft containing four children and two adults was pinned to a rock in the Roaring Fork River near Glenwood Springs due to the strong current and high water run-off.

According to GCSO, they notified the Search and Rescue, which immediately began operations for the rescue from the river and then assisted them 70 yards up to the steep embankment.

The six individuals were safely out of the river and up the embarkment shortly after 9 p.m.

GCSO wants to remind the public how powerful the river waters can be, especially once the peak flows are approached in the Roaring Fork and Colorado rivers.

Glenwood Springs Fire Department was also on scene.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Airport operations are not expected to be affected.
Cause of death for victim of Grand Junction Airport accident released
A disabled veteran in Oak Grove says someone allegedly attacked his support dog with an arrow.
‘He was hardly breathing’: Disabled veteran says his support dog was attacked with an arrow
The Brookland Middle School is being investigated by the Department of Human Services.
Middle school under investigation after parents say students were left in heat as punishment
A Florida man with limited mobility died after he fell out of his motorized wheelchair and into...
Man drowns after falling out of wheelchair, into pool in ‘tragic accident,’ deputies say
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive

Latest News

The Montrose Board of County Commissioners officially proclaimed May 18 as ZillaMay Day.
Montrose County commissioners honor resident
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Health insurance company Anthem negotiating with SCL Health
Nominations close soon, so make sure to get your favorite business, person, or event submitted.
Nominations for Best of the West 2022 closing soon
The bill has passed legislation, and is expected to be signed by Governor Polis.
Mesa County Commissioners ask Governor Polis to veto collective bargaining bill