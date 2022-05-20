BREAKING: Wildfire breaks out fifteen miles southwest of Montrose

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - A wildfire has broken out on the Uncompahgre Plateau. The cause and the exact location are still unknown.

According to the Ouray County Sheriff’s Office, agencies are responding at this time.

Authorities are asking people to stay away from the area and not call 911. Individuals living on Simms Mesa are advised to stand by for a potential evacuation in the area.

Current information is scarce, but additional information will be added to this page as it is released.

