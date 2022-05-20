CMU: Importance of Technical and Career Education
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:16 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Mesa University and Western Colorado Community College highlight the importance of the technical and career educations.
Technical and career educations offer people the ability to take courses tailored to the specific field which interests them. These courses open the door for students and provide opportunities to get them into the workforce quickly.
Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.